Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 8,784 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 653,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 176,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. 258,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,557,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.