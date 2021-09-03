Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $116.95. 294,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

