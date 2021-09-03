Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 3,818.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 391,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 381,800 shares during the period.

Shares of HXL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 4,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.36 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

