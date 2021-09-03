Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,288. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

