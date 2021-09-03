Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Intellicheck comprises approximately 1.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Intellicheck worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intellicheck by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

IDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 5,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

