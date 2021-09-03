Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CLAR stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $938.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.