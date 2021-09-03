Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 4,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 31,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

