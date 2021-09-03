Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $103,957.91 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $103,957.91 and approximately $338.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018178 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,233,957 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

