Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 2% Higher

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Citizens Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.