Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CTXR stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $312.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

