Citigroup Upgrades The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $7.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CLSA upgraded The a2 Milk from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.27 on Monday. The a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.