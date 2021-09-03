Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,409,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

