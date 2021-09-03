Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CIEN stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

