Chonk Price Tops $55.57 on Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $55.57 or 0.00110159 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $2,702.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00123864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.84 or 0.00790694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00046885 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

