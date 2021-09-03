China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.64. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 4,038 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.4951 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

