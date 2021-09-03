Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $611.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 283,012 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.