Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $90.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Chewy stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,965.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Chewy by 8.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $3,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 172.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

