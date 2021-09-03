Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of LNG opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

