Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

