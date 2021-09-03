Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $217,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NetApp by 15.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

