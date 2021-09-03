Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AEVA stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

