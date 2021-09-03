Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

