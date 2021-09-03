Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.