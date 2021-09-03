Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%.
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
