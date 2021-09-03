Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
