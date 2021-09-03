Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 93.4% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 323.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

