ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $802.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $810.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $633.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 390.07 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

