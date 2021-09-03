Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Shares Down 1.4%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.25. 30,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 19,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

