CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$10,800.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,007,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,010,518.

On Friday, September 3rd, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 9,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$13,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.54. 261,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.69. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.68 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.

CEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.84.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

