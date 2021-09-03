Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 28,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $259.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.