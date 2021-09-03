Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTG shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Centogene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Centogene has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $207.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of -2.14.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

