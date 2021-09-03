Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CG opened at C$9.25 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

