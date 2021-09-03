Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,108 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 13.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Centene stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

