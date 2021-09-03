CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $8,108,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

