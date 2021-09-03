Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Position Lessened by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,772,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,170 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 6.83% of Celestica worth $68,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Celestica by 69.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Celestica by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 115.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 392,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.57.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

