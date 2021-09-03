CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

