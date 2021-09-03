CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price target on CD Projekt and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

