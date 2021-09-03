CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in August

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,227.0 days.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

