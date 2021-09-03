Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Sells $794,800.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CATY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.