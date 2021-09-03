Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $15,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

