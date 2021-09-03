Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,962. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.