Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 3.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.26. 4,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,343,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.
In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at $27,697,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
