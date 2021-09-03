Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 3.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.26. 4,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,343,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at $27,697,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.