Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $33.05 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $271,641 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

