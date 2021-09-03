Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,681,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,942,975.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,665,088 shares of company stock valued at $405,826,799.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.