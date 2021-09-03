Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $343,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVBG opened at $162.50 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

