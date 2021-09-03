Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,455 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.44 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

