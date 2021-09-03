Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 171.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 1,588,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

