Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABGY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. 57,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,703. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.