CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Get CareDx alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

CDNA stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.44 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,997 shares of company stock worth $9,283,902. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.