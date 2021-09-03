Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.33

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $616.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.