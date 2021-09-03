Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z opened at $98.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.