Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 979,728 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 252,240 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

